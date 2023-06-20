Argentinian man, 61, killed in skydiving lesson after both parachutes malfunction

A 61-year-old man fell to his death on Sunday while learning how to skydive in Argentina, after both his parachutes failed to open.

Mr Hector Vaccaro was reportedly on his fourth of seven professional lessons at a skydiving school in Lobos, a city in Buenos Aires, when the mishap occurred.

His daughter told Argentine newspaper La Nacion that he was unable to open the main parachute when he jumped out of the airplane, sending him plummeting to a field near the school.

Although he had a reserve parachute, it “became detached and got entangled in a part of his body”, she said.

Mr Vaccaro’s body was taken to the city of La Plata for an autopsy. The investigation is being overseen by the local prosecutor’s office.