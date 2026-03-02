Argentine soldier detained in Venezuela released, Argentina says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Argentina's Gendarmeria officer Nahuel Gallo, who, according to Venezuelan officials, was detained after attempting to enter Venezuela irregularly, walks at an undisclosed location in this image obtained by Reuters on January 3, 2025.

March 1 - An Argentine soldier detained in Venezuela for more than a year has been released and has already left the country, Argentina's foreign minister said on Sunday.

Nahuel Gallo, a member of Argentina's Gendarmerie, was detained in late 2024 in a case that aggravated tensions between Argentine President Javier Milei and Venezuela's then-President Nicolas Maduro, before Maduro was captured in January by the United States and transferred to New York.

Buenos Aires had denounced his arrest as arbitrary before an international court.

Gallo's wife, Maria Alexandra Gomez, said in a post on social media: "I just spoke with Nahuel Gallo and I can inform you that he is already flying to Argentina. We are deeply moved. Victor will be able to hug his father in a few hours." REUTERS