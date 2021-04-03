Argentine President tests positive for Covid-19

BUENOS AIRES (AFP) - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, announced late on Friday (April 2) that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 (deg C) and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive," he tweeted, adding that he was waiting for the results of a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

The President, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well".

"Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits," he said.

Mr Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on Feb 11, sources in the presidency told AFP.

Argentina is facing a second wave of Covid-19 with a sustained rise in cases.

The South American country of 44 million inhabitants has recorded more than 2.3 million infections and over 55,000 deaths from Covid-19.