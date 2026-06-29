Argentine president names interior minister to be new cabinet chief

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FILE PHOTO: Lawmaker Diego Santilli gestures during a La Libertad Avanza party rally in Tres de Febrero, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 17, 2025. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES, June 28 - Argentina's President Javier Milei announced on Sunday the appointment of Interior Minister Diego Santilli as the new chief of cabinet, according to a post on his X account.

Santilli replaces Manuel Adorni, who resigned from the position following corruption allegations, and will take on his new role on Tuesday.

The reshuffle comes as Milei's popularity slides amid corruption allegations and growing friction within his cabinet.

An accountant who comes from the center-right PRO party founded by former president Mauricio Macri, Santilli previously served as deputy chief of the City of Buenos Aires, congressman, senator, and security minister of the City of Buenos Aires.

"I am going to give everything so that this government continues to advance in the structural reforms that Argentina has needed for decades," Santilli said also on X.

Adorni, the outgoing chief of cabinet, who submitted his resignation on Saturday, is under investigation for alleged illicit enrichment, among other offenses.

He has faced criticism for a number of personal trips he has taken with his family, including a first-class holiday to the Caribbean island of Aruba over the Christmas period, and a private jet flight to Uruguay during Carnival season.

Adorni has said that he built his wealth before entering government and that all his personal trips were paid for with private funds. REUTERS