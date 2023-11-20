Argentine farmers: Milei victory an opportunity for 'radical change' for grains sector

FILE PHOTO: Soy plants are seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires in Argentina April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
Argentine president-elect Javier Milei addresses supporters after winning Argentina's runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Sille
Updated
13 min ago
Published
13 min ago

BUENOS AIRES - Javier Milei's election as Argentine president offers an opportunity for "radical change" in policy for the grains sector, the country's main rural associations said late on Sunday, offering to work "side by side" with the libertarian.

Argentina is one of the world's top exporters of soy, corn, wheat and beef. However, its grains and livestock producers have been asking for the elimination of taxes and caps that they blame for crimping grain and meat exports for years.

Milei, a far-right libertarian, is pledging to reduce the size of the state and cut taxes. He also wants to eventually close the central bank and dollarize the economy - more radical ideas that he may struggle to implement.

"A great opportunity has opened up to work together to make radical change to the current policies," the Argentine Rural Society (SRA) said in a statement.

The South American country is in a deep economic crisis with triple-digit inflation, an array of capital controls which hurt trade and a lack of foreign currency reserves.

CONINAGRO, another of the major agricultural associations in Argentina, said in a statement that "we are at the beginning of a new stage, which we hope will bring well-being to all Argentines," congratulating the president-elect.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA) called for Milei to work with the farm sector and demanded tax deregulation. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top