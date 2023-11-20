Argentina elects ‘shock therapy’ libertarian Javier Milei as president in run-off polls

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina elected libertarian outsider Javier Milei as its new president on Nov 19.

The country is betting on an outsider with radical views to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession and rising poverty.

Mr Milei had some 56 per cent of the vote in the country’s presidential run-off, well ahead of Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa on 44 per cent, official results showed.

Mr Massa conceded in a speech before the official tally was announced.

“I have called Javier Milei to congratulate him,” Mr Massa said from his campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires. “From tomorrow the responsibility of providing certainty belongs to Milei.”

Mr Massa’s candidacy was hampered by the country’s worst economic crisis in two decades while he has been at the helm.

Mr Milei is pledging economic shock therapy.

His plans include shutting the central bank, ditching the peso, and slashing spending, potentially painful reforms that resonated with voters angry at the economic malaise, but sparked fears of austerity in others.

“Milei is the new thing, he’s a bit of an unknown and it is a little scary, but it’s time to turn over a new page,” said 31-year-old restaurant worker Cristian as he voted on Nov 19.

But Mr Milei’s challenges are enormous. He will have to deal with the empty coffers of the government and central bank, a creaking US$44 billion (S$59 billion) debt programme with the International Monetary Fund, inflation nearing 150 per cent and a dizzying array of capital controls.

With many Argentines not fully convinced by either candidate, some had characterised the vote as a choice of the “lesser evil”: fear of Mr Milei’s painful economic medicine versus anger at Mr Massa and his Peronist party for an economic crisis that has left Argentina deeply in debt and unable to tap global credit markets.

Mr Milei has been particularly popular among the young, who have grown up seeing their country lurch from one crisis to another.

“Our generation is pushing the presidency of Milei to stop our country being a pariah,” said Ms Agustina Lista, 22, a student in Buenos Aires.