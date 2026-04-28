Argentina’s President bars media from presidential palace

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Journalists gather in front of Casa Rosada government palace after Argentina's President Javier Milei government banned access to accredited journalists.

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine President Javier Milei’s government on April 27 intensified a standoff with the media by blocking journalists from accessing the presidential palace for a third day running.

The firebrand Mr Milei, a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, has a turbulent relationship with the media, which he has copiously insulted since taking office in December 2023.

On April 23 and April 24, the government barred journalists accredited to cover events at the Casa Rosada from entering the palace, while investigating claims of “illegal espionage.”

Journalists who showed up on April 27 again found the gates closed to them.

The presidential security service is investigating two journalists from the Todo Noticias channel for allegedly filming in restricted areas inside the palace without authorisation.

The journalists claim they had permission and that the areas filmed were frequently visited by children on school trips.

The Ambito Financiero financial daily has sought an emergency court ruling forcing the government to restore access.

The Argentine media association ADEPA complained that the press ban “directly impacts freedom of expression and the right to information, fundamental pillars of the democratic system.”

Mr Milei shrugged off the criticism.

In an X post, he wrote “NOLSALP” – the Spanish acronym of his slogan “We don’t hate journalists enough.”

The Catholic Church has offered to mediate in the standoff.

Archbishop Jorge Lozano, a spokesman for the association of Argentine Catholic bishops, said on April 27 he was “surprised” by the media ban and offered to serve as a go-between on restoring access. AFP



