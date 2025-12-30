Argentina's Milei to visit UK next year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks after the La Libertad Avanza party won the midterm election, which is seen as crucial for Milei's administration after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that future support for Argentina would depend on Milei's party performing well in the vote, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 26, 2025. REUTERS/Cristina Sille/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 29 - Argentine President Javier Milei will visit the United Kingdom in April or May, according to an official from the president’s office.

The confirmation of the visit follows a report published on Monday by British newspaper The Telegraph that said Milei planned to visit Britain.

The president's office did not provide details on the purpose of the visit or who Milei would meet with.

The Telegraph said that Milei confirmed in an interview that talks had begun to lift a ban on weapons sales stemming from the conflict over the British-run Falkland Islands.

Milei has previously maintained that Argentina should try to take back the islands, known in Argentina as the Islas Malvinas, through diplomatic channels.

Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, which Britain and Argentina fought a war over in 1982. The islands are in the South Atlantic about 600 kilometers from the Argentine mainland. REUTERS