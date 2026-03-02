Argentina's Milei says to pursue lower taxes and electoral system reform

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BUENOS AIRES March 1 - Argentina needs to overhaul its tax system, libertarian President Javier Milei said on Sunday in his address opening the new congressional session, adding that his government would seek additional reforms in 2026 that he also considers essential.

"We need lower taxes because the tax system must serve growth, not the revenue needs of whoever is in office," Milei said.

Other reforms his administration will push for include changes to the country's electoral system and criminal code, he said.

Milei's government scored a major political victory on Friday when Congress approved contentious labor reforms that critics say will make it easier for companies to lay off workers. That followed the president's strong showing in October's midterm elections. REUTERS