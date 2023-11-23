Argentina's Milei says former US president Trump to visit Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Buenos Aires to meet with Argentine President-elect Javier Milei, the latter's press office said in a statement on Thursday following a call between both parties. REUTERS
