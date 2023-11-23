Argentina's Milei says former US president Trump to visit Buenos Aires

FILE PHOTO: Argentine president-elect Javier Milei addresses supporters after winning Argentina's runoff presidential election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Sille/File Photo
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
22 sec ago

BUENOS AIRES - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Buenos Aires to meet with Argentine President-elect Javier Milei, the latter's press office said in a statement on Thursday following a call between both parties. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top