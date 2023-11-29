Argentina's Milei names adviser Caputo as economy minister

Former governor of Argentina's central bank, Luis Caputo, speaks alongside Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 4, 2018. Picture taken May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei will appoint Luis Caputo as his economy minister, he said in a radio interview on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, after a two-day trip to the United States.

Caputo, seen as a market-friendly pick, was part of the entourage that traveled with the radical libertarian, whose economic plans include dollarizing Argentina, erasing the fiscal deficit and closing the central bank.

"The minister of economy will be Luis Caputo," Milei told Radio La Red, although his office has yet to officially confirm the nomination.

Caputo was already seen as frontrunner to be Milei's economy chief and last week met local and international bank officials to lay out the president-elect's proposed "shock therapy" for the embattled economy. REUTERS

