Argentina’s ex-president Kirchner recovering from surgery

FILE PHOTO: Supporters' messages and posters outside the residence of former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, where she's currently staying under house arrest, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 17, 2025. REUTERS/Alessia Maccioni/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 - Argentine former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, currently under house arrest after a corruption conviction, was recovering well on Sunday after undergoing surgery for appendicitis.

The Otamendi Clinic in Buenos Aires said Fernandez had laparoscopic surgery on Saturday, confirming a diagnosis of appendicitis with localized peritonitis. She was "progressing without postoperative complications," according to the medical report.

Fernandez, a polarizing leftist who served two presidential terms from 2007 to 2015, as well as stints as vice president, senator and first lady, has been under house arrest since June. She denies the charges.

A small group of supporters gathered near the clinic early on Sunday.

"We continue to stand by her," said Edit Cavallero. "We want her to be free, we want her to be at home, we want her to be with us in the streets ... we came to offer a little bit of love," she said.

In November, Fernandez went back on trial on charges of bribery in a separate case. A final ruling could take years because of expected appeals. REUTERS