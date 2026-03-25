Argentina to seek looser foreign ownership rules for rural land

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FILE PHOTO: Argentina's presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni looks on, at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 23, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES, March 25 - Argentina's government will send a bill to Congress that seeks to change the limits on foreign ownership of rural land, Cabinet Chief Manuel Adorni said at a news conference on Wednesday, the latest step by the Milei administration to boost foreign investment in the country.

Adorni said investments in oil, mining and agriculture require large terrain.

President Javier Milei's administration has pursued a sweeping pro-market reform agenda aimed at attracting foreign capital, rolling back interventionist policies and deregulating key sectors.

"Today, the most important businessmen of the world look at Argentina as a historic investment opportunity," Adorni said.

Adorni also referred to a federal judicial investigation that has been opened into a trip he made last February to Punta del Este, Uruguay, on a private airplane. The investigation is looking into whether the trip was made as part of government business, according to local newspaper La Nacion.

Adorni, who has characterized the trip as a vacation for which he used private funds, said he had "nothing to hide." REUTERS