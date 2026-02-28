Argentina Senate approves Milei-backed labor reform

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A demonstrator holds a flag as police use a water cannon during a protest outside Argentina's National Congress on the day senators vote on a labor reform law proposed by President Javier Milei's libertarian government to attract investment and revive growth, and which unions say will roll back workers' rights, in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 27 - Argentina’s Senate on Friday approved a labor reform backed by President Javier Milei, giving it final clearance to become law and landing the libertarian leader one of his most significant legislative wins.

Milei's administration argues the reform, which passed with 42 votes in favor, 28 against, and two abstentions, will spur investment and create formal jobs, while labor unions contend it weakens worker protections, including the right to strike.

The reform is expected to bolster investor confidence in Milei’s market-driven reforms.

Passage of the bill is seen by analysts as a signal that Milei has the political backing to advance his broader free‑market agenda.

Since taking office, Milei has stabilized the exchange rate and sharply cooled inflation, bringing monthly price increases down from double digits to 2.9% in January, gaining accolades from the International Monetary Fund.

One of the bill's most contentious provisions establishes an employer-financed severance fund consisting of contributions currently earmarked for the national pension system. The change could make it easier for companies to lay off workers and opposition lawmakers say the fund would impact the pension system's resources.

The reform also relaxes hiring rules, changes the vacation system, allows the standard workday to be extended from eight to 12 hours, and permits salaries to be paid in foreign currency.

Unions, which have mounted protests including a nationwide strike, object to new limits on the right to strike that require essential services to maintain minimum operations during work stoppages.

The labor reform is one of several legislative priorities for Milei’s administration. Lawmakers are also advancing changes to the law protecting Andean glaciers, a move the government says will unlock mining investment and which environmental groups strongly oppose. REUTERS