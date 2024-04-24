Argentina’s Javier Milei announces nation's first budget surplus in 16 years

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina’s spending-slashing new President Javier Milei has hailed his country’s first quarterly budget surplus since 2008 as an “historic achievement.”

In the first quarter of 2024, the South American country recorded a budget surplus of about 275 billion pesos (some S$400 million at the official rate), he told national TV late on April 22.

This amounted to a surplus of 0.2 per cent of GDP.

“This is the first quarter with a financial surplus since 2008,” said Mr Milei, referring to his left-wing rival Cristina Kirchner’s first year in the presidency.

Mr Milei, who took office in December, boasted of “a feat of historic significance on a global scale.”

“If the state does not spend more than it collects and does not issue (money), there is no inflation. This is not magic,” the self-described “anarcho-capitalist” said.

Mr Milei won elections in November 2023 vowing to reduce the deficit to zero – a target even more ambitious than required by the International Monetary Fund, with whom Argentina has a US$44 billion (S$60 billion) loan.

To that end, he has instituted an austerity programme that has seen the government slash subsidies for transport fuel and energy even as annual inflation stands at 290 per cent year-on-year, poverty levels have reached 60 per cent and wage-earners have lost a fifth of their purchasing power.

Thousands of public servants have lost their jobs.

“Don’t expect a way out through public spending,” Mr Milei warned on April 22.