Argentina international dollar bonds rally on President Milei's new reform push

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Javier Milei attends the opening session of the 142nd legislative term, at the National Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 1, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/ FILE PHOTO
Updated
Mar 04, 2024
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 11:40 PM

NEW YORK - Argentina's international dollar bonds rallied on Monday following a fiery speech late on Friday from President Javier Milei in which he vowed to "speed up" his plans to overhaul the country and solve its economic woes.

The 2035 issue was up over 4 cents to more than 41 cents on the dollar, while the rest traded at or near three cents higher each, according to data from MarketAxess.

"We won't back down, we're going to keep pushing forward," Milei said, challenging Congress to pass a new package of bills after an earlier version of his "omnibus" reform was rebuffed last month. REUTERS

