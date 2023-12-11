Argentina govt to lay out economic measures on Tuesday

Argentina's President Javier Milei addresses supporters gathered outside Casa Rosada after his swearing-in ceremony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto/File Photo
Updated
9 min ago
Published
9 min ago

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's new government will lay out its economic measures on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said Monday, after radical libertarian Javier Milei took office as the country's new leader.

   Milei in his maiden speech warned he had no alternative to a sharp, painful fiscal shock to fix Argentina's worst economic crisis in decades, with inflation heading towards 200%.

   The announcements will be made by Economy Minister Luis Caputo, Adorni said in his first press conference after Milei's Sunday inauguration, echoing the president's "there is no money" speech.

"The logic of spending more than you have is over, fiscal balance will be respected," Adorni said. "Argentina is in a state of emergency. Inflation is the central issue worrying people." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top