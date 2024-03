BUENOS AIRES - The fixed-term deposit rate at Argentina's banks fell on Tuesday to an average 75% from a previous floor of 110%, traders told Reuters, after the central bank cut the benchmark interest rate in a surprise move a day earlier.

The central bank on Monday night to cut its reference rate to 80% from 100% previously, citing signs of a slowdown in sky-high inflation and a recovery of depleted net reserves since libertarian President Javier Milei took office in December. REUTERS