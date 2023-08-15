Argentina devalues peso after shock primary election result

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine monetary authorities on Monday devalued the peso by around 20 per cent as the country reeled from the strong showing of far-right politician Javier Milei in a presidential primary election.

In a unique election format, all Argentines on Sunday voted for their favourite among 22 potential tickets, allowing parties to pick their main candidate while providing a key popularity test ahead of an October general election.

The libertarian Milei, a political outsider who has proposed dollarising the country’s battered economy, performed much better than expected, in what local media referred to as a “political tsunami.”

Milei scored 30 per cent of votes, ahead of the right-wing opposition candidate Patricia Bullrich who scored 28 per cent, and the ruling center-left coalition’s candidate Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who came third with 27 per cent.

The result was seen as a rejection of the traditional political groupings, who have overseen decades of debt defaults, currency crises, and economic decline.

Year-on-year inflation has hit 115 per cent, poverty has soared, and the value of the peso has plummeted.

Monday’s devaluation saw the peso trading at 365.50 to the dollar, up from 298.50 on Friday.

The devaluation of the so-called official dollar rate is the largest in a single day since December 2015.

The informal market’s “blue dollar” – the most accessible to residents and businesses amid strict currency controls – was trading at about 680 pesos.

Tight three-way race

President Alberto Fernandez is not seeking re-election.

The presidential election is thus shaping up to be a close battle between the top three finisher’s in Sunday’s primary.

“We have managed to build a competitive alternative that will put an end to the parasitic, thieving, useless political caste,” said Milei in his victory speech.