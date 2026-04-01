Argentina designates Iran’s IRGC a terrorist organisation, aligning with US

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is an elite military force whose purpose is to protect Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran.

Follow our live coverage here.

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina has designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, its presidential office said in a statement on March 31 , following a push from the Trump administration for allies to do so.

Argentina attributed the measure to the IRGC's backing for Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which it blames for the deadliest bombing in the South American nation's history, a 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires that killed 85 and injured hundreds.

The presidential office said the measure allows for the implementation of financial sanctions and other operational restrictions.

The IRGC is an elite military force whose purpose is to protect Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran. It controls large parts of Iran's economy.

Both the IRGC and Hezbollah are already designated as terrorist groups by the US and some other countries.

Days earlier, Argentina's government also designated Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a terrorist organisation, further aligning the government of Argentinian President Javier Milei with Washington. REUTERS