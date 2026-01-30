Argentina declares emergency over Patagonia wildfires

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– Argentina’s government declared an emergency in Patagonia on Jan 29 , where wildfires have ripped through vast tracts of forest since the start of the Southern Hemisphere summer.

The biggest blazes are in southern Chubut province, where at least 45,000ha of forest – an area about 60 per cent the size of Singapore – have gone up in smoke since mid-January.

Hundreds of firefighters are trying to prevent the flames from reaching populated areas.

Argentine President Javier Milei’s spokesman Manuel Adorni said a state of emergency would take effect in Chubut, Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa provinces of Patagonia on Jan 30 .

The measure is expected to facilitate cooperation between provincial and national firefighters.

Los Alerces National Park, a vast reserve of pristine forest and glacial lakes, has been among the worst-affected areas.

In the past few days, colder weather and drizzle have provided some respite for firefighters, Mr Ignacio Cabello, the deputy director of the federal emergencies agency, told El Chubut FM radio.

“Today, the weather conditions (have) helped,” said Mr Manuel, a volunteer firefighter in the Chubut town of Cholila, which is threatened by flames.

“We are ensuring that the fire doesn’t continue to expand,” added the man, who did not wish to give his surname.

Another major fire near the small Andean town of Epuyen was, according to the provincial authorities, “85 per cent contained”.

The fires have been fanned by high temperatures and strong winds at the height of summer. AFP