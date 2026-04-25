Argentina court orders seizure of ex-president Kirchner's assets

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Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner waves outside her residence, where she is currently staying under house arrest, on the day of a hearing in the \"Causa Cuadernos\" corruption trial, after being summoned to testify following the rejection of defence motions seeking to nullify the proceedings, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Martin Cossarini

BUENOS AIRES, April 24 - An Argentine appellate court has upheld a lower court decision for the assets of former Argentine President Cristina Kirchner to be confiscated in connection with a corruption conviction for which she is serving a six-year sentence, local newspaper La Nacion reported on Friday.

A court had previously ordered Kirchner and others convicted in the case to pay about $500 million in damages. Kirchner's attorneys had petitioned for the order to be thrown out.

Last June, Argentina’s Supreme Court banned the two-term former president and opposition leader from office and upheld a 2022 prison sentence for a fraud scheme that steered public road work projects in the Patagonia to a close ally while she was president.

Kirchner has been serving the sentence under house arrest in her apartment in Buenos Aires, from where she has continued to lead her Peronist Justicialista party.

Kirchner transferred various properties to her children in an advancement of their inheritance, according to La Nacion. They include hotels and apartments in southern Argentina. REUTERS