Argentina blocks journalists from government house citing espionage with smart glasses

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BUENOS AIRES, April 23 - The government of Argentina's President Javier Milei blocked the entry of accredited journalists to government house Casa Rosada on Thursday, citing an incident of "illegal espionage" after a local television network aired footage recorded with smart glasses.

The move was announced by communications director Javier Lanari on X, who said fingerprint access for journalists was removed as a "preventative measure" following a security complaint. A Reuters journalist who regularly works from Casa Rosada, where government press conferences are held, was unable to enter on Thursday morning.

"The sole purpose is to ensure national security," Lanari said.

On Wednesday, Milei posted a photo of two journalists from television network TN, calling them "DISGUSTING TRASH" after the channel aired a report featuring footage from Casa Rosada, which it said was recorded with smart glasses, computer-powered eyewear.

"I would love to see those filthy scum who carry journalist credentials, (95%) come out to defend what these two criminals did," Milei said, appearing to reference the network's report, which included an image of cabinet chief Manuel Adorni walking through Casa Rosada.

Journalists accredited to work from Casa Rosada published a statement saying the "unjustified" decision to deny reporters access "suggests an explicit attack on press freedom, the practice of journalism, and the public's right to access information."

Milei has repeatedly clashed with journalists, publicly sparring on social media and in interviews, prompting press‑freedom groups to warn of a sharp deterioration in relations between his government and the media since he took office in December 2023. REUTERS