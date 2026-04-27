Argentina bishops call for dialogue after press blocked from government house

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April 27 - Argentina's assembly of Catholic bishops called for dialogue to find a prompt resolution to the government's decision to block the entry of accredited journalists to government house Casa Rosada, in a statement published on Monday.

Archbishop Jorge Lozano and journalists met last Friday and discussed the need to respect the right to work and the right to free expression, after journalists were blocked by the government of Argentina's President Javier Milei, which cited "illegal espionage."

• "We hope for a swift resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding," Argentina's bishops conference said in a statement.

• During the meeting, journalists emphasized their constitutional rights to work, as well as the importance of freedom of expression and access to information for society.

• Lozano and the journalists agreed on the importance of eliminating hate speech, citing Pope Leo's call to "disarm words and set aside hurtful expressions."

• Milei's administration blocked journalists' access to Casa Rosada on Thursday, citing "illegal espionage" after television network TN aired footage recorded with smart glasses.

• The affected press room in the government house has operated practically without interruption since 1940, granting access to journalists. REUTERS