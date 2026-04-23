Argentina arrests Colombian linked to 2025 assassination of senator Uribe

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A wreath of flowers sits next to a barrier with images of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who died two months after he was shot in the head at a campaign event, as his coffin rests at the Colombian congress, in Bogota, Colombia, August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Acero Yate

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BUENOS AIRES, April 22 - A Colombian man, who is linked to a woman convicted for the murder of Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe, was arrested in Argentina, Argentine authorities said on Wednesday.

Uribe was seeking his party’s nomination for this year’s presidential election but died in August 2025 from gunshot wounds to the head sustained during an attack two months earlier while campaigning in the Colombian capital Bogota.

The attack was Colombia's most serious case of political violence in decades.

The suspect, identified as Brayan Ferney Cruz Castillo, will be extradited to Colombia, the Argentine Prosecutor General's Office said on its website.

Although Argentina’s Attorney General’s office and police initially identified Cruz as a participant in the attack on Uribe, a source from the Colombian Attorney General’s office clarified that the detainee is not directly linked to the case, but was the romantic partner of Katherine Andrea Martinez, who was convicted of participating in the politician’s murder.

Martinez was sentenced to 21 years and two months in prison for the attempted aggravated homicide, arms trafficking, and using minors to commit a crime.

Argentine police reported that Cruz entered the country through an "unauthorized border crossing” and that he was arrested when he appeared at a courthouse where he was due to report every 15 days on a charge of “vehicle theft.”

In March, the Colombian Attorney General’s office issued arrest warrants for seven leaders of the Segunda Marquetalia, a splinter group of the former FARC guerrilla group, for their alleged roles in Uribe's assassination. REUTERS