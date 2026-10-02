Argentina announces citizenship-by-investment program

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Argentine President Javier Milei gestures as he speaks during a ceremony commemorating the 172nd anniversary of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 2 - Argentina will launch South America's first citizenship-by-investment program, economy minister Luis Caputo announced on X on Friday.

Applications will open in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will offer citizenship through a non-refundable contribution of $350,000 or by purchasing a public bond of $800,000, the economy ministry said in a statement.

This scheme accompanies other measures to strengthen Argentina's investment climate, the ministry said. President Javier Milei has sought to stabilize the country's macro economy and increase its dollar reserves through deep austerity measures and foreign investment led through a generous large-scale incentive regime known as RIGI.

"The announcement is part of Argentina's ongoing process of opening up and international integration," the ministry added.

An applicant's spouse, as well as their children between 18 and 25 who are single and without children of their own, may also apply for citizenship by contributing $100,000 to Argentina's treasury. Children under 18 may apply by contributing $25,000. REUTERS