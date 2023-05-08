Are you a mosquito magnet? A new Israeli repellent may be your answer

Are you more likely to be bitten by mosquitoes than those around you? Well, help may be on its way.

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem developed a new repellent earlier this month, according to a report in The Guardian.

The repellent serves as a “chemical camouflage” and is capable of reducing the number of mosquito bites by 80 per cent.

One needs to apply a thin coating made from naturally occurring cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), a renewable raw material found in the likes of cotton and wood, according to the Israeli study published in PNAS Nexus, an open access scientific journal.

The combination is “unprecedented”, according to Mr Jonathan Bohbot, a senior lecturer at the university and one of the paper’s co-authors. This is because the combination wrecks the cues that mosquitoes use to select their victims.

The results are considered to be promising enough to have led to proposals for further human studies. The plan is to have the coating approved by regulators ahead of commercial use.

“The CNC-repellent combination will have a longer efficacy and range of action than other products currently available on the market,” Mr Bohbot said.

He added that the researchers expect “high levels of product adoption” if and when it does hit shelves.

According to some estimates, genes account for 85 per cent of a person’s propensity to get bitten by mosquitoes.

DNA testing company 23andMe said it has identified 285 heritable genetic markers that are responsible for the frequency of mosquito bites, the size of those bites, and how itchy they would be.

Human beings emit volatiles, or organic compounds, in their breath, and this attracts mosquitoes.

However, it is the volatiles – lactic acid and ammonia – we release through our skin that directs them to where they should feed from.

In this case, the more lactic acid you produce, the more attractive you are to mosquitoes. Add to this misery the fact that you can do little to change your physiology.