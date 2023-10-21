Arab leaders at Cairo Peace Summit denounce Israel’s attacks on Gaza, urge fresh peace push

CAIRO – Arab leaders at a Cairo summit condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza as European attendees said civilians should be shielded, but the absence of Israeli and senior US officials at the meeting undermined any prospect of halting an escalating war.

Leaders and foreign ministers were meeting as a two-week conflict in neighbouring Gaza raged on, amid growing concern in many countries of an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the blockaded enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.

Arab states said it was time to restart efforts to end a decades-long cycle of violence between the Israelis and Palestinians, which flared once again on Oct 7 when Palestinian group Hamas launched a deadly assault on Israeli soil and the country responded with a devastating counter-offensive on Gaza.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally and a vital player in all past peace efforts in the region, sent only the charge d’affaires of its Cairo embassy, and Israel was entirely absent. Diplomats said a joint summit declaration was unlikely.

Jordan’s King Abdullah denounced what he termed global silence about Israel’s attacks, which have killed thousands in Hamas-ruled Gaza and made more than a million homeless, and urged an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The message the Arab world is hearing is that Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli ones,” he said, adding that he was outraged and grieved by the acts of violence waged against innocent civilians in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians would not be displaced or driven off their land.

“We won’t leave, we won’t leave,” he said at the Cairo Peace Summit.

Israel has vowed to wipe the Iranian-backed Hamas militant group “off the face of the earth” over a shock Oct 7 assault on southern Israel that killed 1,400 people, the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel’s 75-year history.

It has said it told Palestinians to move south within Gaza for their own safety, although the coastal strip is only 45km long and Israeli air strikes have also hit the south.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told the summit a humanitarian corridor was needed to deliver aid to civilians, which she said could lead to a ceasefire.

Germany said Israel’s fight against Hamas must be carried out with due concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and Britain urged the Israeli military to respect international law and show restraint.