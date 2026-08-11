Apple’s glass-centric 20th-anniversary iPhone remains on track for 2027

Apple expects to launch iPhone Pro models in 2027 that will make use of a new glassy look, people familiar with the matter said.

NEW YORK – Apple is still planning to offer a glass-centric overhaul of the iPhone for the device’s 20th anniversary, people familiar with the matter said, countering an analyst report that the move had been cancelled.

The company expects to launch iPhone Pro models in 2027 that will make use of a new glassy look, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the work is confidential.

Glass is used on the front and back of the phones – known internally as V73 and V74 – and the material will curve into the sides of the devices, with a metal band in the middle.

A more aspirational version championed by Apple’s design studio used even more glass, instead of metal, but was scrapped early on. With that approach, the company encountered problems connecting the glass panels together. The design did not hold up when Apple had to figure out how to produce it at large volumes, according to the people.

The technology giant has been working to create an eye-catching new look for its flagship product, which first debuted in 2007. Though Apple’s vision for an iPhone with uninterrupted glass has proven challenging to execute, the company still expects to make a splash in 2027 with an evolution of the original idea.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

Apple’s product road map has not changed, according to one of the people, refuting a report this week from Jefferies’ Edison Lee. The analyst had said the all-glass iPhone was cancelled, citing supply chain checks. Lee also downgraded Apple shares, saying the move would hinder efforts to offer higher-priced smartphones.

Apple shares fell as much as 2.8 per cent in New York on Aug 10.

New iPhone designs are typically solidified around a year before the product’s annual debut in autumn. That means the plans for 2027 are already in advanced testing and mostly locked in – barring unforeseen hitches that could still occur.

The iPhone is Apple’s biggest moneymaker, accounting for roughly half of revenue. It has also been outpacing the rest of the company’s business lately, with sales climbing 22 per cent last quarter.

Apple looks to keep that momentum going with iPhone updates in September. A new foldable version will be the biggest single change in the history of the product’s look.

Apple is also slated to unveil iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models with major camera improvements. And it is planning a new dark red colour that the company expects to generate some buzz.

In spring , Apple plans to deliver the base-level iPhone 18 and an update to its lower-budget model called the 18e. It also will offer the second-generation version of its ultra-thin iPhone Air at that time, according to people familiar with the plans. That device will get a second camera, a better processor and more battery life.

Beyond the iPhone, Apple is working on smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods, as well as other AI-centric wearables and home devices. The huge product pipeline is expected to provide a tailwind to new chief executive John Ternus, who takes the job on Sept 1. BLOOMBERG