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Apple gets long-awaited approval for Alibaba-powered iPhone AI tools in China

An Alibaba spokesperson said that Qwen AI will be available across iOS, iPadOS and macOS for users in China.

BEIJING – Apple’s on-device artificial intelligence system got its long-awaited approval for release in China, integrating Alibaba Group Holding’s Qwen AI into the iPhone experience.

The Cyberspace Administration of China on July 15 included Apple’s generative AI services on a list of newly approved providers, alongside offerings from local companies like Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi.

An Alibaba spokesperson said that Qwen AI will be available across iOS, iPadOS and macOS for users in China, enabling text and image recognition and generation.

The approval marks a key step towards rolling out Apple Intelligence in the world’s biggest smartphone market.

Originally announced in 2024, Apple Intelligence has taken a long time to gain Beijing’s clearance, and the suite of AI tools has changed significantly over that time as the US company switched foundation models, rebuilding its suite atop Alphabet’s Google Gemini models.

The announcement comes after Apple’s outgoing chief executive Tim Cook joined US President Donald Trump’s business delegation during a visit to Beijing in May.

Cook, who is set to hand over the reins to John Ternus in September, continues to strengthen the relationship he has cultivated with Beijing over the years.

That has endured despite elevated tensions between China and the US over everything from tariffs to technology export controls.

Apple Intelligence’s clearance in China allows the company to tap a population keen to experiment with new AI technologies. The roll-out is likely to give another boost to Apple’s surprise recovery in China, potentially helping it close the gap with local leader Huawei.

Still, the company faces stiff competition in establishing itself as an AI leader after giving domestic smartphone makers a head start on embedding AI into their devices. BLOOMBERG