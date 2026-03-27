Straitstimes.com header logo

Apple discontinues Mac Pro desktop in favour of the Mac Studio

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Mac Pro has seen increasing overlap in functionality and processing power with the Mac Studio, which is less expensive.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Apple on March 26 discontinued the Mac Pro desktop, its highest-end computer aimed at video editors, photographers and other advanced users. 

The company removed the machine, which was priced at US$6,999 (S$9,000), from its website. It had not been updated since 2023, when Apple released the first model with its own in-house M2 Ultra chip. That configuration had become vastly outdated with the smaller Mac Studio adding the M3 Ultra in 2025

The Mac Pro has become increasingly less important in the company’s computer line-up given the overlap in functionality and processing power with the less-expensive Mac Studio. It was also a very small seller, with Apple winding down inventory in its stores the last several weeks.

Bloomberg News reported on the discontinuation plan in December. Earlier in March, Apple killed off the Pro Display XDR monitor, which had been launched in tandem with the newest Mac Pro design in 2019. In its place, it released new Studio Displays aimed at its other Macs. 

Apple had always planned to transition away from the Mac Pro to the Mac Studio but received pushback from users who wanted more expandability for network cards and other components that the Mac Pro has been able to offer due to its larger frame. 

Apple is planning updated Mac Studio models later in 2026 with faster processors, Bloomberg News has reported. The Mac Pro was Apple’s only manufactured-in-America device. But the company said in February that it will begin building the Mac mini at a facility in Houston later in 2026. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
Apple plans AI reboot with Siri app, new look and ‘Ask Siri’ button in iOS 27
Apple launches lower-end $849 MacBook Neo, threatening Windows PC market
See more on

Apple

Technology sector

Computers

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.