Appealing to centrists, Colombia leftist Cepeda backs away from possibility of new constitution

BOGOTA, June 4 - Colombia's leftist presidential candidate Ivan Cepeda said in a video on Thursday he would seek consensus for national reforms if he were to be elected in a second round on June 21, backing away from the possibility of a so-called constituent assembly to create a new constitution as he attempts to appeal to centrist voters.

Cepeda had previously said he would support an assembly - when a temporary legislative body is elected to construct a new constitution - as a way of expanding major social reforms, but only if it had wide public backing. Current President Gustavo Petro has backed an assembly despite widespread criticism from centrist and right-wing voters and politicians, including right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella, who say changes are unnecessary and could put democratic checks and balances at risk.

Cepeda, a 63-year-old lawmaker and son of a murdered communist leader, came second in a Sunday first round vote against De La Espriella, and will need to appeal to centrist voters in order to have a chance to beat his rival, who is expected to pick up votes from other right-wing candidates who are no longer in the running.

The government committee convened by Petro to study the possibility of a constituent assembly has stopped its work, Cepeda said.

"Today, the promoting committee of the National Constituent Assembly, after a process of reflection on the moment we are going through, has decided to conclude the collection of signatures in support of this initiative. It has said, in response to calls from various democratic sectors, that it has decided to join the proposal put forward by human rights defenders Aida Quilcue and Ivan Cepeda to build a broad national agreement that will bring about social reforms," Cepeda said, naming his vice presidential candidate.

Cepeda also accused De La Espriella of seeking to dismantle social programs and safeguards for vulnerable people, though the right-wing candidate has said in recent days he will preserve a more than 20% increase to the minimum wage implemented by Petro and will not reduce subsidies.

“(Cepeda) is stepping away from the project not because he no longer believes in a constituent assembly, but because it is seen as politically inconvenient,” Sergio Guzman, director of political risk analysis firm Colombia Risk Analysis, told Reuters. REUTERS