Any attack on French interests in Niger will spur swift response: French presidency

Thousands of pro-junta protesters demonstrated in front of the French Embassy in Niamey on July 30. PHOTO: AFP
PARIS - Any attack on French nationals or interests in Niger will provoke a strong immediate reaction from France, said the French government on Sunday, as pro-junta protests took place outside the French Embassy in Niamey following last week’s military coup.

“The President (Emmanuel Macron) will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests,” said Mr Macron’s office in a statement, specifying that it would respond to attacks against French diplomats, armed forces or businesses.

Mr Macron has spoken with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and former president Mahamadou Issoufou in the last few hours, the statement said, adding that both of them condemned the coup and called for calm.

France announced on Saturday that it was cutting all development aid to Niger and called for the return of Mr Bazoum.

Niger has been a security partner of former colonial power France and the United States, which have used it as a base to fight a Muslim insurgency in West and Central Africa’s wider Sahel region. REUTERS

