Anti-graft crusader wins Guatemala presidency by landslide

GUATEMALA CITY – Guatemalan anti-corruption crusader Bernardo Arevalo was voted in as president on Sunday, preliminary results showed, a victory many voters hope will reverse widespread allegations of graft and the authoritarianism of previous administrations.

Dr Arevalo scored 59 per cent of the vote, with 95 per cent of ballots counted, according to official results from the TSE national election body.

His rival, the former first lady Sandra Torres, came in second with 36 per cent of the vote as of Sunday night.

He assumes power as violence and food insecurity roil the country, triggering fresh waves of migration. Guatemalans now represent the largest number of Central Americans seeking to enter the United States.

After media outlets called the election outcome, some of Dr Arevalo’s supporters took to the streets to celebrate. Many Guatemalans also said they hoped Dr Arevalo’s win will herald a better future.

“I voted for Arevalo because he is the only option we have. Voting for Sandra is backing the same people who came before,” said Mr Roberto Alvarez, a 74-year-old accountant, after casting his ballot in Guatemala City.

Ms Torres cancelled her post-vote press conference scheduled for Sunday evening, the local media reported.

Dr Arevalo unexpectedly emerged out of political obscurity to build a large anti-graft movement with his Semilla party, after many other opposition candidates were barred from running.

His victory marks a repudiation of Guatemala’s established political parties that wield huge influence.

When Dr Arevalo landed a surprise second-place finish in June’s first-round of voting, his party was briefly suspended at the request of a prominent prosecutor before Guatemala’s top court reversed the ban.

Political tensions