Antarctica’s record low sea ice worries climate scientists

SINGAPORE - Around Antarctica, the area of winter sea ice is hitting historic lows, alarming climate scientists who say the reduction is so dramatic that it could be signalling a major tipping point for the frozen continent.

And what happens down south affects the rest of the globe, said Professor Benjamin Horton, director of the Nanyang Technological University’s Earth Observatory of Singapore, which was part of the Republic’s first science-based expedition to Antarctica in February 2023.

“Antarctica might be 10,000 km away from Singapore, but changes on this continent will affect our climate and the vulnerability of our country to sea-level rise. Everyone should be concerned about what’s happening in Antarctica,” he told The Straits Times on Wednesday.

Antarctica plays a unique role in regulating the global climate and ocean currents. Warming of the oceans and air around the region risk disrupting these key roles as well as its delicate ecosystems.

Every winter, freezing conditions lead to the formation of a vast ring of sea ice around Antarctica, swelling from a few million sq km in summer to a maximum of 18 to 20 million sq km around September. It is one of the planet’s greatest spectacles.

But for 2023, the sea ice extent is far below what it has been for this time of year based on satellite data going back to the late 1970s.

Right now, sea ice area is roughly 2.4 million sq km – or slightly more than the combined size of Indonesia and Malaysia – less than the historical average.

It is also just over 1 million sq km less than 2022’s total of 15.43 million sq km for this time of year, according to Japan’s Arctic Data Archive System, which pools polar data from a number of scientific bodies.

“For 44 years, satellites have helped scientists track how much ice is floating on the ocean around Antarctica’s 18,000km coastline,” said Prof Horton.

And the record low sea ice extent comes as the world is suffering from record-breaking heatwaves on land and in the ocean, plus deadly wildfires and floods.

The planet has been setting a bewildering string of heat records, with last month the hottest June on record, while July is shaping up as the hottest month on record.

Some scientists say that what is happening in Antarctica, in statistical terms, is so extraordinary that the chances of it occurring is akin to winning the lottery.