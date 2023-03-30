Antarctic ice melt could disrupt the world’s oceans: Study

SINGAPORE - A major ocean circulation that forms around Antarctica could be headed for collapse, risking significant changes to the world’s weather, sea levels, and the health of marine ecosystems, scientists say, offering a stark warning about the growing impacts of climate change.

Global warming is accelerating the melting of ice in Antarctica, and the increased amount of freshwater flooding into the ocean is disrupting the flow of the Antarctic overturning circulation.

The latter is part of a global network of currents that shift heat, oxygen and nutrients around the globe, according to the study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Near Antarctica, cold salty water sinks to depths of more than 4,000m. The sinking of dense, oxygenated water helps drive the deepest flow of the overturning circulation. The water flows north, carrying oxygen and nutrients to the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. A similar process also occurs off Greenland.

“Changes that happen in one location, such as Antarctica, can then have a global influence because those waters move all throughout the planet,” said co-author Dr Adele Morrison, research fellow from the School of Earth Sciences at the Australian National University in Canberra.

But there are signs the overturning circulation is slowing, disrupted by the increasing amount of meltwater from Antarctica that is making the waters less salty and therefore less dense and not sinking with the same force.

And the melting is increasing as growing amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, are heating up the atmosphere and oceans.

“Our modelling shows that if global carbon emissions continue at the current rate, then the Antarctic overturning will slow by more than 40 per cent in the next 30 years – and on a trajectory that looks headed towards collapse,” said co-author Professor Matthew England, deputy director of the ARC Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.

The international team of scientists modelled the amount of Antarctic deep water produced under a high-emissions greenhouse scenario until 2050.

A collapse of the deep ocean current would cause the oceans below 4,000 metres to stagnate.

“This would trap nutrients in the deep ocean, reducing the nutrients available to support marine life near the ocean surface,” Prof England said in a statement. Meaning, marine ecosystems at the surface would slowly starve.

Melting of polar ice in Antarctica and Greenland will also accelerate sea level rise.