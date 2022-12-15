Fiji’s ruling party leads provisional count after national election

SUVA, Fiji - The ruling Fiji First party led provisional results, boosted by a 31.42 per cent vote for Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, with half of polling stations counted in the Pacific island nation after Wednesday’s national election.

Mr Bainimarama, who came to power in a coup 16 years ago, is contesting his third democratic election since reforms to Fiji’s constitution in 2013 scrapped a race-based voting system.

He is in a tight race against another former coup leader and one-time prime minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, whose People’s Alliance Party has formed a coalition with Fiji’s oldest political party, the National Federation Party.

The provisional result showed Fiji First with 45.88 per cent of votes at 7am local time on Thursday, ahead of the People’s Alliance Party with 32.66 per cent of votes, while the National Federation Party had 9.29 per cent of votes.

With 1,238 out of 2,017 polling stations counted, Bainimarama had garnered 31.42 per cent of all votes in Fiji’s proportional representation system, where there is a single constituency, and Rabuka had 16.34 per cent of votes.

On Thursday morning in the National Results Centre, Fiji’s election commissioner, Mohammed Saneem, demonstrated to media a “double blind data entry” system that is being used for the final count, which began on Thursday.

The final result will be known on Sunday, he said, adding that it was a “rigorous system” intended to prevent errors.

There were earlier reports of a technical breakdown during vote counting.

Mr Rabuka held an early lead on Wednesday night before results were abruptly taken offline.

Mr Bainimarama’s governing Fiji First party was in front when the reporting resumed some four hours later.

In a hastily-arranged press conference in the early hours of Thursday morning, election supervisor Mohammed Saneem said vote counters had detected an “anomaly”.

He cited one “mismatch” between votes cast and a candidate’s tally.

“To cure this the Fijian Elections Office had to review the entire mechanism through which we were pushing out results,” he said.

The late-night irregularity dominated local news bulletins and was met with scepticism and anger on social media, but Mr Saneem defended the integrity of the count.

“Everyone is too hungry for conspiracy theories,” he told reporters.