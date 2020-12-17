An underground version of a heavenly vision

French artist Pascal Boyart aka PBoy painting his "Sistine Chapel Underground" fresco, in an abandoned warehouse in Ivry-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris. His vision features Adam and Eve in their underwear, credit cards falling out of a horn of plenty, among other secular interpretations of Michelangelo's Last Judgement masterpiece in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. PBoy's work measures over 100 sq m and is made up of three scenes and 400 characters.