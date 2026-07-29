Amnesty condemns 'escalation' in Iran death sentences

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Iran’s judiciary announced the hanging of the two men on charges relating to anti-government protests that peaked in January.

LONDON – Amnesty International condemned on July 28 an “escalation” in executions by Iranian authorities, hours after the Islamic republic said two protesters had been hanged.

Iran’s judiciary announced the hanging of the two men on charges relating to anti-government protests that peaked in January, with media reporting they were executed in public.

“The death sentences of Abolfazl Sepahi and Amir-Hossein Safari were carried out this morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

Amnesty said in a statement that their execution, “following the arbitrary execution of at least three other protesters last week, marks a further escalation in the authorities’ use of the death penalty to quash dissent”.

“The organisation fears that at least 60 others, including three arrested as children, remain at risk of execution after being sentenced to death, while many others are facing prosecution on capital charges in relation to the protests.”

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that the hangings took place in “a square in the city of Malekshahr” in the central Isfahan province, with people present.

The two were found guilty of “attacking police officers with machetes and knives, tying them to road signs, pulling them on the ground, dousing them with gasoline and setting them on fire” on January 8, Mizan said.

It added that they had faced charges of “moharebeh”, or waging war against God, and “corruption on earth for committing acts that severely disrupted public order and security”, among others.

UN experts called on Iran on Monday to cancel death penalties given to 12 men – two of whom were executed on July 19 – over the protests.

“Sentencing 12 people to death in one hearing, in a closed courtroom and without clarity as to each defendant’s individual responsibility violates established fair trial standards,” the experts said.

In late December, a protest movement initially sparked by the high cost of living rapidly evolved into widespread anti-government demonstrations.

Rights groups based abroad say thousands were killed in the ensuing crackdown, with security forces firing on protesters.

Iranian authorities reported more than 3,000 deaths, but attributed the violence to “terrorist acts” orchestrated by the United States and Israel.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on the country weeks later, on February 28, triggering the Middle East war.

Since then, arrests and executions have multiplied in the country, linked to both the conflict and the protests.

According to Amnesty, Iran conducts the second most executions of any country, after China. AFP