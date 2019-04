CARACAS (AFP) - Venezuela's ruling Constituent Assembly stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido's immunity Tuesday (April 2) and authorised the crisis-hit country's high court to criminally prosecute him for usurpation of functions.

The assembly's president, Mr Diosdado Cabello, announced the body had unanimously authorized the Supreme Court to prosecute Mr Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's interim president by over 50 countries.

This is a developing story.