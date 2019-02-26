US ramps up pressure on Venezuela's Maduro with fresh sanctions

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States on Monday (Feb 25) imposed sanctions on four Venezuelans as it ramped up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, whose election Washington sees as illegitimate.

The action, which was announced in a post on the US Treasury's website, coincides with US Vice President Mike Pence attending a meeting of the regional Lima Group of nations in Bogota, where he was expected to announce steps against Maduro's government.

The United States has recognised opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.