US' Mike Pompeo tells Venezuelans: 'The time for transition is now'

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a direct appeal to the Venezuelan people on Saturday (May 4), urging them to drive President Nicolas Maduro from power and telling them "the time for transition is now."

"You can hold your institutions, your military and their leaders to the highest standards and demand a return to democracy," Pompeo said in the video message, released as Maduro urged his troops to be "ready" for potential US military action.

"The United States stands firmly with you in your quest," added Pompeo, whose appeal came as opposition leader Juan Guaido made a new push for the Venezuelan armed forces to abandon Maduro.

(This story is developing)