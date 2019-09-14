US, Brazil hold talks on trade, Amazon protection

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States and Brazil are deepening a new era of closer cooperation with their first high-level strategic dialogue in seven years.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says both countries will seek to increase US$100 billion (S$137 billion) in binational trade and launch an investment fund for the protection of biodiversity in the Amazon region.

Pompeo also complimented the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro for supporting Israel and pressing for democratic change in Venezuela.

Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo is on his sixth visit to the US this year. He said Friday (Sept 13)that partnering with Washington will allow Brazil to achieve goals such as economic growth, security and development in the Amazon.

The bilateral embrace represents an ongoing shift in US-Brazilian relations.

In March, President Donald Trump hosted Bolsonaro at the White House.