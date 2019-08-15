Six people killed in the collapse of two houses in Chile

BOGOTA (DPA) - At least six people were killed when two houses collapsed in the Chilean coastal city of Valparaiso, firefighters said on Wednesday (Aug 14).

The bodies of two women were retrieved from the rubble, while rescuers were looking for four more bodies, according to the statement.

Two children were rescued alive, daily La Tercera reported.

A landslide had reportedly taken place under the buildings, which stood on a hillside, on Tuesday.

The victims included people who were inside the houses or walking past them.

The fire brigade mobilised 150 firefighters for the rescue effort.

Valparaiso, whose historic quarter is a Unesco World Heritage Site, is built on hilly terrain.