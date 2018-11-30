Saudi crown prince meets India's Modi in Argentina

CAIRO (REUTERS) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments, the Saudi press agency (SPA) said on Friday (Nov 30).

The two leaders, who are currently in Argentina for the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, met in the Prince's residence in Buenos Aires and discussed Saudi Arabia's readiness to supply India with oil and petroleum products.

The Prince, known in the west as MBS, also discussed with Mr Modi Saudi oil giant Aramco's investment in refineries in India, including the company's project to build a large refinery on the western coast of India, SPA said.

The two leaders also discussed investing in solar energy through Softbank's Saudi-backed Vision Fund and opportunities to export Saudi non-oil products to India.

During the meeting, Prince Mohammed and Mr Modi discussed cooperation in arms manufacturing and Saudi Arabia's efforts to develop a domestic arms industry.