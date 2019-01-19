At least 20 dead in Mexico pipeline blast

MEXICO CITY (AFP, REUTERS) - At least 20 people were killed and 54 were injured when a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded in central Mexico, the governor of Hidalgo state, Omar Fayad, said on Friday (Jan 18).

“The preliminary report I’ve been passed is very serious, they’re telling me 20 people have died, charred, and that 54 are injured, burned,” Fayad told Mexican television.

Separate television footage showed the pipeline gushing fuel earlier in the day and people moving in with containers.

The footage showed flames leaping into the night sky as the pipeline burned in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan near a refinery to the north of Mexico City.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched a major crackdown on rampant fuel theft, which the government said cost the country more than US$3 billion last year.

Lopez Obrador expressed his concern on Twitter, and said he wanted “the entire government” to help people at the scene.

This story is developing.