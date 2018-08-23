Police officer in Argentina promoted after breastfeeding crying baby in children's hospital

An Argentinian policewoman who breastfed a crying child in a hospital while on duty has been promoted.

In a tweet last Friday (Aug 17), Mr Cristian Ritondo, minister of security for the country's capital of Buenos Aires, announced Ms Celeste Ayala's promotion, with a picture of her in a meeting with him.

Mr Ritondo said in Spanish: "We wanted to thank you in person for that gesture of spontaneous love that managed to calm the baby's cry."

He also declared Ms Ayala as "the police we are proud of, and the police we want".

Ms Ayala was at the La Plata hospital in the city of Berisso last Tuesday, when she heard the cries of a hungry child. She then picked up the child to breastfeed him, so as to calm him down.

Her colleague, Mr Marcos Heredia, uploaded a photo of Ms Ayala's selfless act on Facebook later that night. In the post, which was written in Spanish, Mr Heredia said Ms Ayala had stepped forward without hesitation to feed the baby as if she was his mother, even though she did not know him.

He added: "I want to make public this great gesture of love that you had today with that little baby."

The post has since gone viral, with 161,000 reactions and 113,000 shares.

In an interview with the Argentina website Cronica, translated by British newspaper The Guardian, Ms Ayala said she saw that the baby was hungry, which was why she asked to hug and breastfeed him.

She said: "It was a sad moment, it broke my soul seeing him like this. Society should be sensitive to the issues affecting children; it cannot keep happening."

CNN reported that Ms Ayala was promoted from officer to police sergeant.