One killed in Rio beach helicopter crash

RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP) - One person was killed and three were injured Wednesday (May 9) when a helicopter crashed into the sea just off an upmarket Rio de Janeiro beach, the fire department said.

A rescue team including a fire department helicopter, divers and jet skis pulled the fatality and three survivors from the wreckage and brought them to the beach, just in front of a Sheraton hotel in one of Rio's poshest neighborhoods.

"The accident left three injured and one dead," the fire department said in a statement.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the crash or whom the helicopter was carrying. It was on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to the tourist town of Cabo Frio about 95 miles (150 km) away, local media reported.