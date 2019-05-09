One dead, three wounded in gun attack on central square in Mexico

CUERNAVACA (AFP) - A gunman opened fire in the Mexican city of Cuernavaca's bustling central square Wednesday (May 8), killing a businessman and wounding three other people, authorities said.

The main square in Cuernavaca, the capital of the central state of Morelos, was full of government workers, journalists, executives and others going about their business outside the state government headquarters when a young man fired multiple gunshots into the crowd.

Mexican TV images showed the presumed gunman fleeing the scene through the square after the attack, as police officers gave chase. He was ultimately captured and arrested.

Businessman Jesus Garcia was badly wounded in the attack, and died on the way to the hospital, media reports said.

His son had been murdered in April last year.

The wounded included another businessman and union leader, Roberto Castrejon, and news cameraman Rene Perez.

"We were there just like any other morning," when at least five gunshots rang out, said AFP correspondent David Monroy.

Mexico has been hit by a wave of violent crime in recent years, often linked to drug trafficking.

Since the government deployed the military to fight the country's powerful drug cartels in 2006, more than 250,000 people have been murdered, including a record 33,518 last year.