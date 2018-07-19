Mild earthquake shakes Mexico City, residents evacuate buildings

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Mexico City on Thursday morning (July 19), triggering the city's seismic alarm and causing some residents to flee from their homes and offices.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was felt in some parts of the capital.

The earthquake's epicentre was near the town of Huajuapan de Leon in southern Oaxaca state at a depth of 55km, according to the US Geological Survey.

In the capital's centrally located Roma neighbourhood, some locals stood outside barefoot or in pajamas waiting to re-enter their homes.

"You just don't know how intense it's going to be and that makes you feel uncertain and afraid," said Elena Tenorio, standing in the street near her car, shortly after police directed her and other motorists to stop.